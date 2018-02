A photo provided by the Venezuelan News Agency (AVN) shows defense minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (C) as he participates in a militar event in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/AVN

A photo provided by the Venezuelan News Agency (AVN) shows defense minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (C) as he participates in a militar event in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/AVN

A photo provided by the Venezuelan News Agency (AVN) shows defense minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (C) as he participates in a militar event in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/AVN

Venezuela's defense minister denied Tuesday that soldiers from his nation are involved with the Colombian rebel group ELN after the neighboring country's president said that a Venezuelan citizen was apparently a member of the insurgency.

"We have examined our files ... there is absolutely no record that either of those two citizens, whose names we now have, has ever worked for or offered their services to the National Guard. It's completely false, I reject it," Vladimiro Padrino said in Caracas.