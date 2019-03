Representatives of President of the Venezuelan Parliament Juan Guaido leave the Venezuelan Consulate in New York, New York, USA, 18 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

People take photos outside the Venezuelan Consulate in New York, New York, USA, 18 March 2019 after it has been announced that the Venezuelan opposition has taken control of diplomatic properties in the US. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

The Venezuelan government denounced on Monday that its diplomatic headquarters in the United States are being forcibly occupied and demanded that the government of President Donald Trump "immediately reverse" the situation.

Through a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Venezuela claimed "to the international community that its diplomatic headquarters in the United States are being forcibly occupied by people who have the public support of the US government and act as its representatives."