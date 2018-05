Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) chair Tibisay Lucena (R) awards the re-election credentials to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, at the CNE headquarters, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) on Tuesday proclaimed Nicolas Maduro to be head of state after his reelection in last weekend's vote, a process questioned by the domestic opposition and described as fraudulent by many foreign governments.

CNE chair Tibisay Lucena headed the act of proclamation, adjudication and the awarding of credentials to Maduro, who defeated his main challenger Henri Falcon by 67.81 percent to 21 percent.