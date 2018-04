The president of Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE), Tibisay Lucena, speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

The head of Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) said here Thursday that urging people not to vote was illegal.

"I should remind everyone that encouraging people not to vote is prohibited by law," Tibisay Lucena said during a press conference at the CNE headquarters in Caracas.