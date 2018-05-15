The head of Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) Tibisay Lucena (R), Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Vladimir Zaemskiy (C) and Sandra Oblitas from the CNE (L) deliver a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) rejected Tuesday what it considered gross interference by several governments around the world that have spoken out against this country's presidential elections to be held Sunday, May 20, and asked that they respect the Venezuelan people.

"To those foreign governments...which with their gross interference call for the suspension of our electoral process, this National Electoral Council tells them here and now: it's not foreign governments with their grotesque, objectionable and immoral meddling that can tell us what to do," said the head of the CNE, Tibisay Lucena.