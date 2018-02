The head of the ruling party's National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Delcy Rodriguez (L), and the president of Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE), during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

The president of Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE), Tibisay Lucena, dismissed Friday the idea of holding legislative elections on the same day as the presidential election scheduled for April 22, as the ruling party has proposed.

"The CNE will decide on a later date for the legislative and municipal elections. We're not prepared at this time to hold joint elections," Lucena said.