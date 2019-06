The Fetraelec union representing Venezuelan electrical workers said Monday that the industry is suffering a loss of skilled personnel amid a migration crisis that has seen more than 4 million people leave the oil-rich nation, according to UN figures.

"There's a brain drain" in the state-owned utility Corpoelec, said Reinaldo Diaz, a member of the Fetraelec board of directors, during a protest by public employees demanding better wages.