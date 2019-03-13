Venezuelan Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez holds a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 12, 2019, announcing that he electricity had been "almost fully" restored throughout the country after the massive blackout that has been affecting the country since March 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

A group of people tries to collect water in the sewer system due to the shortage of liquid after the power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, 12 March 2019. EPA- EFE/ Rayner Pena

Dozens of stores in Maracaibo, the capital of the western Venezuelan state of Zulia, were looted on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, like the damaged Sambil shopping center seen here, amid an electricity crisis that has kept the oil-rich region in the dark for the last five days. EFE-EPA/Henry Chirinos

The Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro announced Tuesday that it ordered the expulsion of the US diplomats who still remain in the country after Washington had said earlier this week that the Donald Trump administration had made the decision to withdraw them, given that their presence "entails risks for the peace, integrity and stability of the country."

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Twitter that on Monday he informed the head of the US diplomatic mission in Caracas, James Story, of the decision not to continue bilateral talks to reach a potential agreement to establish offices to allow some sort of mutual diplomatic representation.