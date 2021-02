Germany's ambassador to Venezuela, Daniel Kriener, arrives for a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Caracas on Wednesday, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

The French ambassador to Venezuela, Romain Nadal, arrives for a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Caracas on Wednesday, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

The charge d'affaires at the Spanish Embassy in Caracas, Juan Fernandez Trigo, arrives for a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Wednesday, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Venezuela Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza (L) presents to European Union Ambassador Isabel Brilhante a document giving her 72 hours to leave the country in Caracas on Wednesday, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Venezuela declared the European Union's envoy to the Andean nation persona non grata on Wednesday in response to the bloc's recent decision to impose sanctions on 19 Venezuelan officials, including opposition members of congress.

In conjunction with the expulsion, the foreign ministry presented formal protests of the sanctions to diplomats representing France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.