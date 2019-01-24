Venezuela was rocked by a third consecutive day of anti-government protests early Thursday after the opposition leader proclaimed himself interim president, although thousands also took to the streets to show their support for the government amid a diplomatic upheaval that has seen many countries expressing their official recognition and support for both sides in the political tussle.
The non-governmental organization Provea said at least 15 demonstrations had taken place early Thursday in the west and center of the capital, as security forces used teargas and buckshot pellets to disperse the crowds protesting the legitimacy of President Nicolas Maduro, who controversially won re-election in 2018 with 67.8 percent of the vote as the main opposition parties boycotted what they described as a show election and called for active abstention.