A handout photo made available by Venezuelan President's Miraflores press office shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) waving the national flag as he gives a speech to supporters next to his wife Cilia Flores (R) in front of the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores Press

Protesters clash with Members of the Bolivarian National Police during a demonstration against the Government of the Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Venezuela was rocked by a third consecutive day of anti-government protests early Thursday after the opposition leader proclaimed himself interim president, although thousands also took to the streets to show their support for the government amid a diplomatic upheaval that has seen many countries expressing their official recognition and support for both sides in the political tussle.

The non-governmental organization Provea said at least 15 demonstrations had taken place early Thursday in the west and center of the capital, as security forces used teargas and buckshot pellets to disperse the crowds protesting the legitimacy of President Nicolas Maduro, who controversially won re-election in 2018 with 67.8 percent of the vote as the main opposition parties boycotted what they described as a show election and called for active abstention.