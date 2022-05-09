The sanctions imposed on Venezuela by the United States almost five years ago have divided businessmen and opposition sectors, among whom there are those who are asking for them to be lifted to alleviate their economic impact and those who are pushing for them to be maintained to continue to exert pressure on the Nicolas Maduro government.

Recently, a group of academics, researchers, businessmen and activists sent a letter to US President Joe Biden in which they asked him to continue with "substantive and productive negotiations to resolve the Venezuelan crisis," focusing on lifting the sanctions, which they said "have not achieved their objective" of driving Maduro from office.Economist Víctor Álvarez explained to Efe that the sanctions applied since 2017 have done "tremendous damage to the economy and society" due to their effects not only to public companies, but also to private companies and humanitarian organizations.