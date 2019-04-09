Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza holds a press conference on April 8, 2019, at the Foreign Ministry in Caracas with a huge painting of Simon Bolivar behind him. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Peña

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Monday that his country will continue ensuring that its petroleum arrives in Cuba, despite the sanctions imposed last week by the United States on 34 oil tankers dedicated to transporting crude from Venezuela to the communist island.

"We will always fulfill Venezuelan promises and, of course, the commitments to brother peoples like Cuba and to the Venezuelan people," said Arreaza at a press conference when asked about the US sanctions on shipments of Venezuelan crude oil to Cuba.