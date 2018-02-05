Jorge Rodriguez, the Venezuelan government's chief representative in the dialogue with the opposition, tells a press conference Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Caracas that they have reached an agreement on having an adequate delegation of international observers at this year's presidential election. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

The Venezuelan government's chief representative at the dialogue with the opposition in the Dominican Republic said Monday they had reached an agreement on having an adequate delegation of international observers at this year's presidential election, and repeated that they are ready to sign the accord.

"The parties are...in agreement on most points, on almost all the points, on 99.9 percent of the points," Chavismo representative Jorge Rodriguez told a press conference, adding that they agree on having "the largest possible international electoral observation mission" watching the presidential election.