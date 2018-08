Rafaela Requesens (C), sister of deputy Juan Requesens, awaits news of her brother outside the Palace of Justice, on Aug. 10, 2018, in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE / Cristian Hernández

The Venezuelan government Friday released a video in which legislator Juan Requesens, is heard confessing that he helped one of the perpetrators of the attempted attack on the country's president enter the country.

The anti-Chavistas, have said this alleged material evidence of the confession was made under coercion.