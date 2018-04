Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds a press conference on April 30, 2018, in Caracas to announce hikes in the pay and food allowances. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday announced a 95 percent increase in the pay and food allowance that will maintain the value of workers' total compensation at $37.

"I've decided on ... a comprehensive increase in the income of workers of 95 percent for the first of May," announced Maduro at a government event in Caracas, a measure that has been included on the food allowance card that Venezuelans receive in addition to wages.