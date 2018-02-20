The chair of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Tibisay Lucena, speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuela on Tuesday invited the United Nations to send observers to monitor the April 22 presidential elections and the official AVN news agency said that Caracas proposed former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero to lead the UN delegation.

The chair of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Tibisay Lucena, referred during a press conference to the contribution of the mediating team led by Zapatero to negotiations between the government and the Venezuelan opposition in the Dominican Republic that ended earlier this month without agreement.