Demonstrators protest on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, on behalf of Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens, arrested on suspicion of involvement in a failed attempt on the life of President Nicolas Maduro, and who completes a month in prison Friday without ever being allowed to see his family. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Rafaela Requesens (c.), sister of Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens, arrested on suspicion of involvement in a failed attempt on the life of President Nicolas Maduro, speaks with the press accompanied by their parents Juan Guillermo Requesens (l.) and Paula Martinez (r.). EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Protesters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, put up a portrait of Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens, arrested on suspicion of involvement in a failed attempt on the life of President Nicolas Maduro, and who completes a month in prison Friday without ever being allowed to see his family. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

A Venezuelan opposition lawmaker arrested on suspicion of involvement in a failed attempt on the life of President Nicolas Maduro completes a month in prison Friday without ever being allowed to see his family.

Juan Requesens, 29, was surprised at his home the night of Aug. 7 by agents of the Sebin intelligence agency who arrested him together with his sister Rafaela, who was released two hours later.