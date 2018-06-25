Photograph showing doctors and nurses as they demand higher salaries and the provision of health materials in Caracas, Venezuela, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday appointed a new health minister amid protests by doctors and nurses demanding higher salaries and a response to severe problems in the public health system.

"In order to move forward in a comprehensive healthcare system that provides everything from primary health care to the distribution of medication among the population, I have appointed a university professor, physiatrist ... Carlos Alvarado, is our new health minister," the president said on Twitter.