The Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' berths in the port of La Guaria, one of the main ports of Venezuela, on Sep. 22, 2018, to provide support, assistance and exchange on health matters. The ship arrives in the country as part of 'strategic cooperation' between China and Venezuela, countries that last week signed 28 agreements during the visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to that country. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Venezuela on Friday opened a new consulate office in the city of Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province.

The Latin American country already has a consulate in Shanghai and Hong Kong.