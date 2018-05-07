Venezuelan opposition candidate Henri Falcon on Monday called on the MUD opposition coalition and the so-called Broad Front, both of which promote abstention from the upcoming presidential election, to debate whatever proposal they have to resolve the country's crisis without taking part in the election.

"I want the MUD and the Broad Front to show me their plan to see if I withdraw my own. Let's debate it then, so they can tell me what they are going to do on May 21 (the day after the election), because I do have a plan," said the leader of the Progressive Advance (AP) party.