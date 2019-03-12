The Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro announced Tuesday that it ordered the expulsion of the US diplomats who still remain in the country after Washington had said earlier this week that the Donald Trump administration had made the decision to withdraw them, given that their presence "entails risks for the peace, integrity and stability of the country."

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Twitter that on Monday he informed the head of the US diplomatic mission in Caracas, James Story, of the decision not to continue bilateral talks to reach a potential agreement to establish offices to allow some sort of mutual diplomatic representation.