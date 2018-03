The head of Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE), Tibisay Lucena, during the signing of an "agreement on electoral guarantees" in Caracas, Venezuela, March 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

The head of Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) said Thursday that the country's presidential election has been postponed from April 22 to May 20 in response to an "agreement on electoral guarantees" signed by six candidates.

"The date of the election is set for May 20, which means that we are reprogramming the presidential election and we are convening the election of the regional and municipal legislative council," Tibisay Lucena told the press.