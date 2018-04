Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (3rd l.) is seen on April 23, 2018, at an event to kick off his reelection campaign in the southeastern state of Bolivar, where he asks his party members to activate all the machinery needed to guarantee him victory in the upcoming May 20 vote. EFE-EPA/Miraflores Press

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro inaugurated Monday his reelection campaign in the southeastern state of Bolivar, where he asked his party members to activate all the machinery needed to guarantee him victory in the upcoming May 20 vote. EFE-EPA/Miraflores Press

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (c.-l.) is seen on April 23, 2018, together with first lady Cilia Flores (c.-r.) arriving in the southeastern state of Bolivar to kick off his reelection campaign. EFE-EPA/Miraflores Press

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro inaugurated Monday his reelection campaign in the southeastern state of Bolivar, where he asked his party members to activate all the machinery needed to guarantee him victory in the upcoming May 20 vote.

On a platform facing hundreds of followers, Maduro made his first public appearance Monday after the beginning of his campaign, which he initiated with the promise that "a time of victory, happiness and prosperity is beginning for the people of Venezuela."