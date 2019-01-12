Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza speaks to reporters on Jan. 12, 2019, during which he proposed a summit of Latin American countries that would help do away with political intolerance, which, he said, is being applied in the region against the Nicolas Maduro government. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza proposed Saturday a summit of Latin American countries for a session of reconciliation that would do away with political intolerance, which, he said, is being applied in the region against the Nicolas Maduro government, whose legitimacy is not accepted by many in the international community.

"We insist on President Nicolas Maduro's proposal to hold a summit of presidents...and also of a group of countries in the region, which will help achieve an end to this ideological intolerance that has grown in recent years," the official told reporters this Saturday.