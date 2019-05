Venezuelan Economic vice president Tareck el Aissami attends a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, May 10 2019. Venezuelan Government has announced the reopening of Venezuelan frontiers with Brazil and Aruba, after two months closed. EPA-EFE/ Raul Martinez

Venezuela has reopened its border with Brazil and restored maritime and air connections with the island of Aruba after barring entry from those countries for more than two months, Vice President Tareck El Aissami said.

"The borders with Brazil and Aruba have been re-established, but not those with the rest of the countries surrounding our territory, until they end the positions of hostility, of siege, of facilitation of paramilitary groups" he told reporters.