Vials containing doses of Russia's Sputnik V sit on a tray during an 07 April 2021 vaccine drive for health workers in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/RAYNER PEÑA R.

Venezuela has received a new shipment of Sputnik V vaccine doses and antiviral tablets that entered the country Thursday morning on an Azur Air flight from Moscow, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said.

"We're completing the second dose for health care personnel and older adults," he told state-run Venezolana de Television after the arrival of the new shipment of 50,000 vaccine doses and 1 million tablets of favipiravir, an antiviral drug re-purposed to treat Covid-19.