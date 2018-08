Firemen and Civil Protection remain at the vicinity of the David's Tower, affected by yesterday's earthquake, in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 August 2018. A 5.7 seism was registered at the same region where a 6.9 earthquake hit Venezuela yesterday, wihtout victims or damages reports. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A magnitude-5.7 earthquake occurred Wednesday in the same region that was struck the previous day by a magnitude-6.9 temblor, Venezuela's seismological office, Funvisis, said.

Funvisis, a unit of the science ministry, determined that the epicenter of the earthquake was "northwest of Yaguaraparo" in the northeastern coastal state of Sucre.