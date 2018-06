President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with media industry executives on May 29, 2018, in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Gutierrez

The Venezuelan government criticized the European Union on Monday for interfering in its affairs after Brussels imposed sanctions on 11 officials, including Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

"Venezuela categorically rejects the continued aggression and interference in the sovereign affairs of our country by its imposition of restrictive measures contrary to International Law on 11 high officials of the Venezuelan government," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.