A view of the area at Francisco de Paula Santander International Bridge over the Tachira River, the second land route that connects Colombia with Venezuela, in the town of Urena, Venezuela, Feb 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/HECTOR PEREIRA

The Venezuelan government completely closed its border with Colombia in the face of alleged threats to its sovereignty from the neighboring country, from where the opposition plans to take in humanitarian aid from several countries that is currently stored in Cucuta city, the authorities said.

The step was taken hours after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered communications to be shut off with Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao islands and closed the border with Brazil, to stop the entry of humanitarian aid amassed there.