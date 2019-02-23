The Venezuelan government completely closed its border with Colombia in the face of alleged threats to its sovereignty from the neighboring country, from where the opposition plans to take in humanitarian aid from several countries that is currently stored in Cucuta city, the authorities said.
The step was taken hours after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered communications to be shut off with Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao islands and closed the border with Brazil, to stop the entry of humanitarian aid amassed there.