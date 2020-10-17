efe-epaBy Mario Caicedo and Jaime Ortega Cucuta, Colombia

Venezuela's longstanding economic and political crisis, which has led millions to migrate abroad and has been exacerbated recently by severe gasoline shortages, is causing major humanitarian challenges at the main gateway linking that Caribbean nation with neighboring Colombia.

Similar scenes play out every day, with thousands of people emigrating westward to seek a better life outside their homeland and others forced to return to Venezuela due to poverty and the economic impact of coronavirus-triggered lockdowns and slowdowns elsewhere.