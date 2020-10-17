Venezuelan citizens who had emigrated abroad but now plan to cross the border back to their homeland wait on 15 October 2020 at a border camp set up in Cucuta, Colombia, with assistance from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. EPA-EFE/Mario Caicedo

Venezuelan citizens who have migrated to Colombia on foot walk along a road in Cucuta, Colombia, on 15 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Mario Caicedo

Venezuelan emigrants who now are seeking to return to their homeland amid the pandemic arrive on 15 October 2020 at a temporary camp that was set up in Cucuta, Colombia, with assistance from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. EPA-EFE/Mario Caicedo

Venezuela's longstanding economic and political crisis, which has led millions to migrate abroad and has been exacerbated recently by severe gasoline shortages, is causing major humanitarian challenges at the main gateway linking that Caribbean nation with neighboring Colombia.

Similar scenes play out every day, with thousands of people emigrating westward to seek a better life outside their homeland and others forced to return to Venezuela due to poverty and the economic impact of coronavirus-triggered lockdowns and slowdowns elsewhere.