General view of dozens of electric tools and equipment that have deteriorated because there is no electricity to run them, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Oct. 6, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

These days, Venezuelans are living half their lives in the dark, an image that is the best proof of the energy crisis that exists in the oil-rich country. On the other hand, the electricity industry seems to have one foot stuck in the 19th century and that is the biggest burden weighing on reactivating the moribund economy. No matter who governs.

There's no doubt that this is the most visible effect. People must exit their metro cars in the dark in the middle of a blackout or wait patiently by the light of candles, but it also means there is an entire economic sector that cannot work, that has no energy to get itself going and is crucial for other sectors, including Venezuela's key economic activity - petroleum exploitation and refining.