Residents of the Palos Grandes district protest power outages and lack of water service on March 31, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Rayner Peña

Venezuelans are dealing with a new blackout Sunday affecting several regions, marking the seventh straight day of power woes in this South American country.

Officials, for their part, reported a fifth act of "sabotage" against the National Electric System (SEN), which has been dealing with power outages since March 7.