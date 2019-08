Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza signs a paper on Aug. 15, 2019, during a signature drive against an Aug. 5 United States government order to freeze all Venezuelan government assets in the US. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza greets citizens on Aug. 15, 2019, during a signature drive in Caracas against an Aug. 5 United States government order to freeze all Venezuelan government assets in the US. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza greets a woman on Aug. 15, 2019, during a signature drive against an Aug. 5 United States government order to freeze all Venezuelan government assets in the US. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuela's foreign minister said on Thursday that Norway-mediated negotiations between the government and opposition will surely be resumed but will need to be held under a revised mechanism.

Jorge Arreaza, a member of President Nicolas Maduro's delegation to those talks, said in remarks to reporters that government negotiators will meet with a Norwegian mission now in Venezuela to push for a resumption of dialogue.