A view of the building where one of the drones involved in the attack against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro crashed, in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Police guard the entrance to the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin), in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Police guard the entrance to the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin), in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuela's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of opposition leader and former congressional speaker Julio Borges in connection with last weekend's failed attempt on the life of President Nicolas Maduro.

The court said that Borges is also responsible for the attempted homicide of seven army officers who were injured in Saturday's attacks.