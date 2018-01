The president of Venezuela's opposition-controlled legislature, Julio Borges, during a meeting between Venezuela's government and opposition, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Javier

Venezuelan opposition representatives during a meeting between Venezuela's government and opposition, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Javier

General view of the meeting between Venezuela's government and opposition, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Javier

Venezuela's government and opposition started a new round of talks on Tuesday in Santo Domingo in an effort to find solutions to the crisis in the South American country.

The Venezuelan government and a divided opposition resumed talks after a controversial move to hold earlier than usual the next presidential elections, in which President Nicolas Maduro will seek reelection.