Demonstrators participate in a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2019, a day after members of the opposition clashed with government forces. EPA-EFE FILE/Rayner Pena

Head of the Venezuelan Parliament, Juan Guaido, takes part in an event with hundreds of his supporters in Guatire, Venezuela, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rayner Pena

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro (C) participates in an act of government to celebrate the first anniversary of the elections in Venezuela, of which Maduro proclaimed himself the winner, and that have not been recognized by the international community due to alleged irregularities, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rayner Pena

The president of Venezuela on Saturday said his delegation was preparing to travel to Norway for a fresh round of negotiations with the opposition.

"I thank the Norwegian government for its efforts to facilitate dialog about peace and stability in Venezuela. Our delegation is heading to Oslo, ready to work on the comprehensive agenda prepared and move towards signing agreements," Nicolas Maduro tweeted.