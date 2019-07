A handout photo made available by Miraflores press shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) speaks during a government event in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul. 2, 2019.. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRENSA MIRAFLORES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The president of the Venezuelan Parliament, Juan Guaido (C), speaks with the press upon their arrival at the Federal Legislative Palace for a session of the ANC in the Parliament to celebrate the independence of the country 208 years ago, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Miguel Gutierrez

The Venezuelan opposition leader and speaker of the parliament who has been recognized as the South American nation's interim president by more than 50 countries on Sunday announced the opposition's participation in a meeting to be held in Barbados to resume political dialogue with the elected government.

"We will attend a meeting with representatives of the usurping regime in Barbados, to negotiate an exit of the dictatorship," Juan Guaido said in a statement that he posted on Twitter.