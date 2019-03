Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself to be Venezuela's interim president on Jan. 23 and has been recognized as such by the United States and dozens of other countries, speaks to supporters on March 27, 2019, in Caracas. EPA-EFE

Venezuela's state comptroller announced Thursday that opposition leader Juan Guaido has been barred from holding public office for 15 years.

Guaido, who proclaimed himself to be Venezuela's interim president on Jan. 23 and has been recognized as such by the United States and dozens of other countries, is suspected of omitting or providing false information on his sworn declaration of assets, Elvis Amoroso said in an appearance on state-run VTV television.