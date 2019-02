A view of a bus destined to carry humanitarian aid from the Colombian border city of Cucuta, in Caracas, Venezuela, 20 February 2019, where the Venezuelan volunteers are heading with their vehicles to carry the humanitarian aid. EPA-EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

President of the National Assembly Juan Guaido (C) attends a rally of a group of drivers in Chacao, east Caracas, Venezuela, 20 February 2019, to demand the Government to allow the entrance of the humanitarian aid waiting in Colombia. EPA-EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido said Wednesday his supporters will mount peaceful demonstrations at military bases across Venezuela to demand that the armed forces allow the entry of aid stockpiled in neighboring countries.

"We are going to gather at the barracks in a peaceful, very powerful way," Guaido said during a meeting with taxi drivers in the capital's affluent Chacao area.