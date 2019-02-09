Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, said Friday that if the Nicolas Maduro government blocks food and medicines donated by other countries from entering the country, a volunteer force will head for the borders to open a humanitarian corridor.
"If they dare to keep blocking the highways, to keep Venezuelans from living their lives, then we volunteers will go open a humanitarian corridor when the time is right," he said during an event at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) in Caracas.