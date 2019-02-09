Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido (l.), appears with wife Fabiana Rosales (r.) at an event in Caracas on Feb. 8, 2019, where he said that if the Nicolas Maduro government blocks food and medicines donated by other nations from entering the country, a volunteer force will head for the borders to open a humanitarian corridor. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, said Friday that if the Nicolas Maduro government blocks food and medicines donated by other countries from entering the country, a volunteer force will head for the borders to open a humanitarian corridor.

"If they dare to keep blocking the highways, to keep Venezuelans from living their lives, then we volunteers will go open a humanitarian corridor when the time is right," he said during an event at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) in Caracas.