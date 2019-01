The Parliament and self-proclaimed president in charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaido (c), speaks during his first public appearance since he was awarded the powers of the executive power before thousands of people, in a square in the east of Caracas, Venezuela. Guaido said it is time to remove from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) the Cubans who, he reported, occupy high positions in the institution. Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Leonardo Munoz

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, called Friday for continuing protests against the government of Nicolas Maduro, which the opposition considers illegitimate.

In his first public appearance since he designated himself as acting head of state, the speaker of the opposition-controlled National Assembly urged citizens to turn out Saturday for meetings in Venezuela's 335 municipalities to prepare for a "big mobilization" next week.