Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Sergio Vergara answers questions from the press after his apartment was raided early on March 21, 2019, as part of an operation to detain Roberto Marrero, the chief of staff of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido. Guaido denounced the arrest and demanded his immediate release. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

An exterior view on March 21, 2019, of the El Helicoide building, where Roberto Marrero, chief of staff of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, is reportedly being detained in Caracas, Venezuela. Guaido, who has been recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more tan 50 countries, denounced the arrest and demanded Marrero's immediate release. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

A view of the apartment building where Roberto Marrero - chief of staff of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido - was detained by Venezuelan security forces during a raid in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 21, 2019. Guaido, who has been recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, denounced the arrest and demanded Marrero's immediate release. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Roberto Marrero, chief of staff of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, attends a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec. 8, 2015. Guaido, who has been recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, said Marrero was arrested at his home in Caracas, Venezuela, by intelligence agents on March 21, 2019, and demanded his immediate release. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ/FILE

A view of damage reportedly caused on March 21, 2019, by Venezuelan security forces during a raid on the Caracas home of Roberto Marrero, chief of staff of Venezela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido. Guaido, who has been recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, said Marrero had been arrested and demanded his immediate release. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

A member of Venezuela's National Police force is seen on March 21, 2019, in the vicinity of the Helicoide government building, where Roberto Marrero - the chief of staff of self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido - is being held in Caracas, Venezuela. Guaido, who has been recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, denounced the March 21 arrest at Marrero's home in Caracas and demanded his top aide's immediate release. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized as Venezuela's interim president by more than 50 countries, on Thursday denounced the arrest of his chief of staff and demanded his immediate release.

The speaker of the National Assembly (unicameral legislature) and self-proclaimed acting president of that oil-rich South American country announced the detention of Roberto Marrero via Twitter, calling the action an abduction.