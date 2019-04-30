A supporter of self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido takes cover from the tear gas canisters fired by security forces loyal to Nicolas Maduro's government outside the La Carlota airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Supporters of self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido wave the flag outside the La Carlota airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Supporters of self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido take cover from the tear gas canisters fired by security forces loyal to Nicolas Maduro's government outside the La Carlota airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Soldiers with the Venezuelan armed forces, their weapons clearly in evidence, participate in a demonstration to support President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on April 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, recognized as this South American nation's interim president by more than 50 countries, addressed supporters in an opposition bastion of this capital Tuesday a few hours after asking Venezuelans to take to the streets to demand that President Nicolas Maduro leave office.

"Call everyone and tell them to come here," said the country's self-proclaimed interim president before thousands of supporters while standing on the roof of a vehicle accompanied by opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez.