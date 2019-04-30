National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, recognized as this South American nation's interim president by more than 50 countries, addressed supporters in an opposition bastion of this capital Tuesday a few hours after asking Venezuelans to take to the streets to demand that President Nicolas Maduro leave office.
"Call everyone and tell them to come here," said the country's self-proclaimed interim president before thousands of supporters while standing on the roof of a vehicle accompanied by opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez.