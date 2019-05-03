Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim head of state Juan Guaido speaks to the press Friday, May 3, 2019, and says the opposition will hold demonstrations this weekend at the gates of military installations around the country to ask the troops to turn their backs on President Nicolas Maduro and support the transition to a new government. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez.

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim head of state Juan Guaido speaks to the press Friday, May 3, 2019, and says the opposition will hold demonstrations this weekend at the gates of military installations around the country to ask the troops to turn their backs on President Nicolas Maduro and support the transition to a new government. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez.

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim head of state Juan Guaido speaks to the press Friday, May 3, 2019, and says the opposition will hold demonstrations this weekend at the gates of military installations around the country to ask the troops to turn their backs on President Nicolas Maduro and support the transition to a new government. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez.

The Venezuelan opposition will hold demonstrations this weekend at the gates of military installations around the country to ask the troops to turn their backs on President Nicolas Maduro, self-proclaimed interim head of state Juan Guaido said Friday.

"In every state we will go once more (to the barracks) to deliver our message, so that more of those we need will join us today," Guaido told a press conference in Caracas just three days after leading a short-lived military uprising with some 20 soldiers.