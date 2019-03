Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (R) and the speaker of Venezuela's National Assembly, Juan Guaido (L), give joint statements at the Government Palace in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The speaker of Venezuela's opposition-controlled legislature, Juan Guaido, and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (out of frame) offer joint statements at the Government Palace in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (C-L), walks alongside the speaker of Venezuela's opposition-controlled legislature, Juan Guaido (C-R), at the Government Palace in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The speaker of Venezuela's opposition-controlled legislature, who faces possible arrest if he returns to his homeland, was received Friday with head-of-state honors on a visit to Paraguay.

Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president last month and has been recognized as such by the United States and around 50 other countries, was welcomed at the presidential palace by Paraguayan head of state Mario Abdo Benitez.