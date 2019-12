Fisherman Amado Hueres fishes amid polluted waters on Maracaibo Lagoon, in Las Palmas de Tia Juana sector, town of Cabimas, Zulia state, Venezuela, 29 November 2019 (issued on 12 December 2019). EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Fisherman Ernesto Lugano sails past a fuel burner as he works at Las Salinas sector, town of Cabimas, Zulia state, Venezuela, 28 November 2019 (issued on 12 December 2019). EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Fisherman Amado Hueres cleans his fuel stained arms after working in Las Palmas de Tia Juana sector, town of Cabimas, Zulia state, Venezuela, 29 November 2019 (issued on 12 December 2019). EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

View of fishing nets in a fuel polluted coast in Cabimas, Zulia state, Venezuela, 28 November 2019 (issued on 12 December 2019). EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Several fishermen arrive in the coast with their catch at Punta Gorda, town of Cabimas, Zulia state, Venezuela, 29 November 2019 (issued on 12 December 2019). EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Several fuel stained pelican reach the coast in Maracaibo, Zulia state, Venezuela, 27 November 2019 (issued on 12 December 2019). EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Lake Maracaibo, the largest in Venezuela, has been polluted by oil slicks that threaten aquatic life and the fishing industry.

Oil spills in the area started to affect local fishing seven years ago but has worsened in recent months when the leaks multiplied and broken pipes became common, according to residents.