Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro seen at an event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the country's constitution in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Venezuela’s president said Sunday that arrest warrants had been issued against those involved in an allegedly foiled extremist conspiratorial attack against his troops, which he accused opposition leaders and the United States of spearheading.

Nicolas Maduro spoke at the National Assembly and said the operation, which he claimed was uncovered Saturday and planned by leaders Juan Guaido and Leopoldo Lopez as well as the US, was aimed at attacking military outposts countrywide and averted by his intelligence team. EFE-EPA