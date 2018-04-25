Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday criticized his main rival in next month's election, Henri Falcon, for his plan to dollarize the nation's economy in an attempt to stop hyperinflation.

"Candidate Henri Falcon does not know what he is saying," Maduro said in response to a question about the dollarization proposal, adding, "That program was written for him in New York by a gentleman named Francisco Rodriguez, a puppet of international banks. Unfortunately, (Falcon) has a person who gives him very bad advice at his side."