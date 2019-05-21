Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday called the first day of contacts with the opposition "very positive" as the two sides launched a dialogue, while noting that he is not naive and pledging to go on "preparing to defend the homeland, wherever, whenever and however may be" necessary.
"We held the first day (of talks) with the mediation of the Norwegian government," said Maduro at an event with supporters to celebrate the first anniversary of his re-election victory, a victory that has been rejected by the opposition and their foreign backers.