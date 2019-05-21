Hundreds of government sympathizers attend a political event headed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to celebrate the first anniversary of his re-election, although that victory has not been recognized by a large portion of the international community due to alleged irregularities, in Caracas, Venezuela, 20 May 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Pena

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday called the first day of contacts with the opposition "very positive" as the two sides launched a dialogue, while noting that he is not naive and pledging to go on "preparing to defend the homeland, wherever, whenever and however may be" necessary.

"We held the first day (of talks) with the mediation of the Norwegian government," said Maduro at an event with supporters to celebrate the first anniversary of his re-election victory, a victory that has been rejected by the opposition and their foreign backers.