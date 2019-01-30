A handout photo made available by Miraflores Press shows President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro participating in a government act, where he receives Venezuelan diplomatic officials from the US territory, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIRAFLORES PRESS / HANDOUT

Venezuela's embattled president on Wednesday said he was ready to negotiate with his United States-backed opposition and was open to the idea of early parliamentary elections as a solution to the deepening political and socio-economic crisis in the South American nation.

However, in an interview with Russian news agency Ria Novosti, Nicolás Maduro rejected international calls for him to call fresh presidential elections, which have become more vociferous since opposition leader and president of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, declared himself interim president, a claim the United States and a dozen other nations have recognized.